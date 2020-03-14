How local hospitals are handling emergency declarations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - President Donald Trump's state of emergency declaration caused hospitals across the country including St. Louis to open their Incident Command Centers.

Folks at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital knew what was coming and actually opened their Incident Command Center a couple of days ago.

As many as 15 people will be working in the incident command center. There are different sections like operations, finance, and planning.

The president’s declaration will open up federal funding to cover coronavirus costs that hospitals don’t have in their budgets.

“It’s all the extra supplies we’re trying to bring in in terms of isolation gowns, masks, eye shields," said Kathy Donovan, Cardinal Glennon’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer.

The federal money will also pay for extra personnel.

At a time like this, all children’s hospitals in Missouri are working closely together to help one another in a pinch.

“It’s very likely the impact will vary by region and so collaborating together will be enabling us to manage that successfully," said Steven Burghart, president of Cardinal Glennon.

The president’s declaration allows hospital in affect to bend the rules a little.

“It allows us to be able to provide care in spaces that we normally wouldn’t provide care," Donovan said.

So if the emergency room becomes overwhelmed doctors may begin treating those patients in an overflow in a nearby clinic.

Finally, Thor, a dog, is also on the job, he’s usually helping young patients cope with a painful procedure or emotionally tough time. Now he’s also bringing peace and tranquility to these incident command folks when tensions rise.

“(Thor) Provide(s) comfort and calm to everyone working in the incident command structure so we’re very blessed and he makes everyone happy,” Donovan said.

The center is now open eight hours a day. Once they get word someone has contracted the Coronavirus in the St.Louis area and that person did not visit one of the hot spot foreign countries the incident center will be open 24 hours.