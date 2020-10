ST. LOUIS – Parents, admit it, how many of you swipe candy from your kids’ trick-or-treat bags?

According to a new survey from cashback site, topcashback.com, plenty of parents steal their children’s goodies. 82 percent of moms and dads say they swipe from their kids’ Halloween haul.

The top treats stolen are Reese’s Pieces, followed by Kit Kat, Milky Way and Three Musketeers.