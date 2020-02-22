How meteorologists issue severe alerts from the Storm Prediction Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - The Woods Basement System Stormrunner traveled to Norman, Oklahoma to visit the National Weather Center, home of the Storm Prediction Center.

The National Weather Center is a hub for all things severe weather. Here, groups of meteorologists collaborate together to research, develop new technologies, and find better ways of communicating. All with one goal: to keep people safe from severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center issues convective outlooks and watches ahead of expected severe weather. From there, it is passed to the local National Weather Service Office to issue warnings. The warning system is in the process of being modernized to give people more continuous information to keep them safe from severe weather in their everyday life.

Brigit Mahoney shows you their operations, and how researchers and forecasters are working together to implement it into useful information for the public.

