How Missouri is spending the $3.9 billion in federal COVID relief funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The Missouri state auditor says public safety, the state’s Medicaid program, and MO HealthNet have received some of the largest amounts of federal stimulus dollars the state’s received through CARES Act funding.

The auditor’s latest report says the state of Missouri has spent $3.63 billion of federal relief funds for COVID-19. It has received $3.9 billion to date.

The departments with the most expenses are public safety with $1.26 B, social services with $916 M, and the office of administration with $625 M.

The state received $2.38 billion in CARES Act Funding. St. Louis County received $173.5 million dollars and Jackson County received $122.7 million. The 25% remaining ($521 million) was distributed to other counties and St. Louis City based on population.

The auditor’s office has an online tool to give Missourians a detailed look at the expenditures. You can also find a breakdown of the local aid and which vendors and expenses are receiving the most funding.

It shows St. Charles County received $47.3 M, the city of St. Louis $35.4 M, and Greene County received $34.6 M. You can find the complete list on the state’s COVID-19 Response Page tracking page. The entire report on the state’s spending of federal assistance can be found here.