How much winter precipitation fell in St. Louis this week?

ST. LOUIS–The latest round of winter weather has passed through the St. Louis region, still leaving some slippery streets behind, having given many local school children a long weekend along the way.

Here’s a look at what our area saw in terms of precipitation, which came in waves of rain, sleet, and snow.

SNOW

According to the National Weather Service’s storm reports, the city of St. Louis saw measurements in the range of three tenths of an inch of snow, while both Belleville, Ill and St. Charles, Mo saw .5. Further west, in Middletown, Missouri in Montgomery County saw 3.8 inches, while north of St. Louis saw even higher totals. Louisiana, Mo measured 8 inches, while Hannibal saw 10.5 inches.

SLEET

Higher amounts came north and west of St. Louis, with as much as an inch falling in Troy, Mo., and 1.5 in Foley, Mo. An inch fell in Middletown, Mo. Union, Mo. saw .5 inch. St. Peters saw .4 inch while Wentzville and Eureka both came in at .3 inch.

RAIN

Heavy rain focused on the Illinois side of the viewing area this week, with measurements as high as three inches in Waterloo, Ill. and 3.12 in Trenton. Highland came in at 2.64, while Belleville had 2.6 inches. In Missouri, Farmington saw 2.77 inches of rain, while Knob Lick, also in St. Francois County, saw 2.25 inches. 1.2 inches of rain was recorded in Weldon Spring.