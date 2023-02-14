Meet Daunte and The Rolling Rams!

Fort Zumwalt East High School hosted a fundraiser (organized by local citizen led Elaine Maupin) on Friday, February 10th, for The Rolling Rams, a local basketball team for teens with disabilities created by DASA, the Disabled Athletes Sports Association. The entire event was inspired by a student with disabilities named Daunte. Here’s why.

You can support DASA at dasasports.org and help ensure that others like Daunte and his friends can reach their full potential as athletes.