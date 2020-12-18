How quickly could Moderna’s COVID vaccine be approved?

ST. LOUIS – Three of the main hospital systems in the St. Louis area have begun giving Pfizer’s COVID vaccine to their frontline workers and now the FDA says it is moving quickly to approve Moderna’s COVID vaccine.

If all goes as planned, millions of doses of the second COVID vaccine from Moderna could be shipped out next week.

This comes after an advisory committee to the FDA recommended approval of the Moderna vaccine Thursday. With a quick FDA approval expected, vaccine advisers to the CDC have scheduled meetings for this weekend to discuss the Moderna vaccine. The CDC must give the green light as well before vaccinations can begin with the Moderna product. If all of the approvals are given, some 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be shipped around the country next week.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the Moderna vaccine will be used to vaccinate residents and workers in long term care facilities.

Hospital workers at BJC Healthcare, SSM Health and Mercy began receiving their COVID vaccination from Pfizer earlier this week. FOX 2 was told approximately 1,000 BJC healthcare workers received their first shots Thursday. SSM hospital workers also began receiving the vaccination Thursday. SSM is still awaiting their vaccine shipment, it’s scheduled for next week, so they borrowed some of the doses that BJC received earlier this week. Vaccinations at Mercy began Monday.