How Schnucks is dealing with supply issues ahead of Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS — Less than a week before Thanksgiving, grocery stores throughout the St. Louis area are stocking their shelves for holiday shoppers.

“We have seen customers buy turkeys earlier than usual,” said Ted Schnuck, the executive vice president of Schnucks Supermarkets. “I think given some of the news coverage about the supply chain challenges, people have gotten their frozen turkeys early.”

“A lot of the turkeys are a little bit bigger this year, given some of the challenges of getting the birds from the fields into the processing plants and the challenges with labor with manufacturers,” Schnuck added. “That’s something the customers may see.”

Grocery stores have found more people turning to apps like Instacart during the pandemic, having someone like Brenda Allen do the shopping for them and bring the grocery bags to their cars.

“I love my customers,” said Brenda Allen, an Instacart liaison. “Some of my customers that don’t feel good and don’t feel like coming to the store. They send notes, thank you notes.”

With word that some shelf spaces weren’t as filled as they used to be, Schnucks stores took a proactive approach. They are using local vendors to help meet the supply chain issues and trying to keep costs reasonable for shoppers.

“It’s Super Bowl, the Stanley cup all mixed up into one,” said Tom Collora, Store Manager Richmond Center Schnucks.

Friday afternoon, freezers were filled with turkeys. Canned pumpkins, fresh green beans, Brussel sprouts, and cranberries, were ready to be taken home and used in a family Thanksgiving meal.

“My sweet potato pie and my dressing be off the chain,” said shopper Eleanor Sanders. “I can’t wait to sit down and eat.”