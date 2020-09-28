How St. Louisans are preparing for cooler temperatures this fall

ST. LOUIS – It’s officially been fall for nearly a week now but it hasn’t felt like it outside, but that’s all about to change.

With the leaves falling it’s starting to look like fall but come Monday it will start to feel like it.

“Being outside more now that the weathers cooled off this is kind of ideal for our walks versus the 90-degree weather,” St. Louis mother Stormy Tovar said.

The seasons changing is also offering the chance for a change in mindset.

“So excited. So ready from anything different from what’s been going on since mid-March,” St. Louis walker Myra Rowan said.

And with fall upon us means preparing for Halloween, but some are skipping the trick-or-treating.

“We’re going to keep it inside. We’re gonna watch some fun kid-friendly Halloween movies and do some baking treats, we’ve been looking up some fun Halloween baking ideas. It will satisfy his sweet tooth for sure,” Tovar said.

Changing temps— also means many will have to change out their closets.

“I am one of those folks. I haven’t done it yet. it’s a beast to do,” Rowan said.

It’s not just the people that have to get prepared for fall. Plants could use a little extra attention too.

“You’re gonna need to start trimming a little stuff back. You’re going to start needing some mulch so you’ll need to be careful or you might need to cover up some of your plants,” Walter knoll florist Mike brown said.

The highest temperature we see next week is the mid 70s and the lowest is in the high 30s.