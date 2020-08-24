How teachers have prepared for the virtual school year

ST. LOUIS – Teachers have been preparing for months for the beginning of this fall semester and now it is finally here.

The Mehlville School District goes back to school Tuesday, August 25 and the Hazelwood school district went back today.

FOX 2’s Monica Ryan spoke to Stephanie Werner, a Fifth Grade teacher at MOSAIC Elementary School in the Mehlville School District, on how she has been preparing ahead of tomorrow’s first day of school.

Werner had a head start figuring out the virtual school year. She was one of the principals of the school district’s Virtual Summer Session.

She appreciates the professional development opportunities Mehlville has provided the teachers in the district with, in order to learn new tech tools. A big part of her prep has come from setting up her make-shift classroom in her basement, complete with a wipe board.

Monday, August 24 Mehlville School District held a supply pickup so students are ready for the first day of school on Tuesday.

Werner has also been focused on figuring out how to implement games and build relationships through a screen. An example she used was, asking the kids if they have a brother and usually they would stand up or sit down based on their answer, but this year depending on their answer, they will turn on their camera or turn off their camera.

Mehlville School District recently sent out a first four days plan to help everyone in the district get comfortable with new processes.

Hazelwood School District sent FOX 2 a video of their teachers in action on the first day of school.

“It’s very different because I want to hug them through the screen, but I can’t, so I’m really craving those relationships early on so that the rest of the year flows by easier,” a Hazelwood Kindergarten teacher said.

FOX 2 will be keeping up with how St. Louis area schools handle the beginning of the school year.