How the internet could turn into the ‘splinternet’

ST. LOUIS– The world wide web as you know it may become more fractured in the future. The internet is a network of voluntarily interconnected autonomous networks and operate without a central governing body.

One tech expert says there have been signs of things starting to fragment and what we know will become more like what some have dubbed the “splinternet.”

This month, Facebook clashed with the Australian government over a proposed law that would require it to pay publishers. Facebook argued they had settled that dispute a few years ago.

Last summer, India banned TikTok and WeChat. Also, China has used its “great firewall” to lock Western tech companies out of the country for decades.

Scott Schaffer, Chief Information Security Officer with Blade Technologies says it is possible the future could see different internets for different parts of the world.

He says if that happened, there would have to be new protocols and platforms which would make it more difficult for the different internets to talk to each other.

Schaffer says one example would be needing special software to send an email between the United States and England because their internets aren’t the same.