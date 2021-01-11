How to add Glenn Zimmmerman’s viral reaction to your posts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Do you want to add some local flair to your posts on social media? Well, Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman is there for you. He was honored by being named the Minister of Meteorology for the Soulard Mardi Gras several years ago. His reaction has gone viral several times over.

You can find Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman by searching for “Excited Weatherman” in Facebook, Twitter, and WordPress’s libraries of animated GIFs. The Zimmerman GIF is available in Microsoft Outlook, Teams, and more places. He is always there for you.

