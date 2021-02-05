How to deal with traffic tickets in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – What do you do when you get a traffic ticket?

If you plead guilty and want to just pay your ticket and get it over with you can pay it online.

Go to case.net and search for your case through your citation number on the ticket. Missouri Courts said you have to pay the full amount due plus an online processing fee.

You can also mail in your ticket. Do this by signing the the plea of guilty, appearance and waiver on the citation. Mail that along with a check or money order for the full amount due. Write the citation number and your phone number on the front of the check or money order. Missouri Courts said to do this because not all courts accept personal checks. They said to confirm with the court before submitting a personal check. Or you can pay your ticket at the court listed on the citation.

By paying the ticket in full you are entering a guilty plea and waiving your court hearing. If you choose to do this, the ticket must be paid before the court date specified on the ticket.

If you wish to plead not guilty and contest the ticket you must appear in court at the date and time specified on the citation. If you’ve lost your ticket and don’t know the citation number you can search case.net by your name.

