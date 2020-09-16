How to design your own fall planters like a pro

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Fall is quickly approaching and the nurseries are full of fall plants. FOX2’s Mandy Murphey stopped by Greenscape Gardens to find out how to build your own fall planters like a pro.

Murphey took a class there herself over the weekend and wanted to share what she learned with viewers.

The pros at Greenscape Gardens say you should consider choosing plants of different heights like a thriller, which is larger and will draw attention. You can also consider a spiller that will spill over the side of the planter.

