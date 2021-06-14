How to find a nearby St. Louis area pool

Aerial top view of family in swimming pool from above, mother and kids swim and have fun in water on family vacation

ST. LOUIS– One of the best ways to beat the Midwest heat is by taking a dip in a pool. If you don’t have a friend with one in their backyard there are a few ways to find a place to cool off.

SwimmersGuide.com allows you to put in your zip code and it will give you a map of nearby pools. It also gives you a list of them, if there is public access, and any notes about the facility.

Maybe you are considering putting in a pool. The average cost is about $35,000. You can learn more about the cost of a pool here.

You can also take a dip in a lake at a Missouri state park. One of the state’s premier swimming holes is at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park. You can find a list of all the spots on the Missouri State Park site.