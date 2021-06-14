How to find a nearby St. Louis area pool

ST. LOUIS– One of the best ways to beat the Midwest heat is by taking a dip in a pool. If you don’t have a friend with one in their backyard there are a few ways to find a place to cool off.
SwimmersGuide.com allows you to put in your zip code and it will give you a map of nearby pools. It also gives you a list of them, if there is public access, and any notes about the facility.
Maybe you are considering putting in a pool. The average cost is about $35,000. You can learn more about the cost of a pool here.
You can also take a dip in a lake at a Missouri state park. One of the state’s premier swimming holes is at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park. You can find a list of all the spots on the Missouri State Park site.