How to find a COVID vaccine appointment in Missouri

ST. LOUIS– Missouri added another tier of residents to its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list today. Phase 1B Tier 3 includes thousands across the state who work in schools, childcare, transportation, infrastructure, and agriculture.
The addition of the new tier comes as many regions work to vaccinate people who have been eligible for weeks and still waiting for their shot.
You may receive an invitation to make an appointment from one of the groups you’ve registered with. If not, there are several other vaccinators. Also, remember not all vaccinators have the vaccine yet.
How to find a vaccine appointment:
- Missouri COVID vaccinator map– find an appointment
- Walmart– find an appointment
- Sam’s Club – find an appointment
- CVS– find an appointment
- Walgreens– find an appointment
- Health Mart – find an appointment
If you still need to register to be notified when you are eligible for the vaccine you can do that here: How to sign up for the COVID vaccine waiting list