How to get help paying your winter energy bill

ST. LOUIS – The extremely cold temperatures around the Midwest last week have caused some people’s energy bills to surge. The Missouri Department of Social Services can help through their winter Energy Crisis Intervention Program.
Applicants can receive up to $800 toward energy bills from November through March.
People can apply for assistance even without having their energy shut off or threatened to be shut off.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) can also help with emergency lodging, furnace replacement and repairs, blankets and wood stoves.
