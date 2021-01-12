How to get on Washington County Health Department’s list of COVID recipients

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. – Washington County Illinois’ health department is preparing to give the COVID vaccine to those that qualify for Phase 1B.
The health department said the vaccine “continues to SLOWLY roll through the state with allocations given based on population” and they are still working on getting to everyone that falls under Phase 1A.
They said they are working on contacting employers that have qualified for Phase 1B which includes people 65 years old and over. The health department said they are only collecting the names of Washington County residents that fit that age group.
To be added to the department’s list they ask residents to call them at 618-327-3644 and give the department the resident’s name and date of birth. They said they have been experiencing high call volumes so residents can also leave a message.
Appointments to get the vaccine is dependent upon how much of the vaccine they receive. When receiving the vaccine, residents are required to show proof of address.
