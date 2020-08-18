How to help Beirut explosion victims

At least 100 people are dead and 4,000 wounded following an explosion in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut. The city is decimated with thousands of residents left homeless, a medical system already strained from coronavirus and up to $5 billion worth of damage.

The Lebanese Red Cross is sheltering the displaced and providing medical treatment for the injured.

Impact Your World has also gathered some other ways you can help raise funds for supplies and assistance through several other non-profits. Click the button below or here to donate.

These charities are on the ground providing medical care, shelter, supplies and other services desperately needed to help the city recover and rebuild.