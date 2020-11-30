How to keep it local on Cyber Monday

ST. LOUIS – Today is Cyber Monday and Amazon and others are expecting a big online shopping day, but don’t forget local shops.

Emarketer.com predicts today will be the most significant online spending day in U.S. history.

They predict sales of $12.89 billion dollars. That’s an increase of 38 percent from last year.

Black Friday shoppers in the U.S. spent a record $9 billion dollars which is 20 percent more than on Black Friday last year.

Due to the pandemic, it’s especially important to support local businesses this year and the #314together campaign is helping shoppers do that.

They’ve teamed up with over 150 local businesses to offer a shopping discount card. It’s just $30 and all the proceeds will go to support Operation Food Search. It will also enter you into several cash giveaways leading up to the holidays.



You can purchase a discount card at thenewnormalstl.com.