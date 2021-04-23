A fish tank thermometer led to a casino getting hacked; how to keep your smart devices safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– From Alexas to smart thermostats, the number of items in your home connected to the internet is likely growing. An increase in connected items can lead to a target-rich environment for hackers, and one casino found that out the hard way.

Entrepreneur recently published an article about a casino that got hacked because of a smart thermometer. While the attack happened in 2018, Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies says it serves as a good reminder to understand how your devices work.

In the case of the thermometers, the hackers found a security flaw on the device and were able to access the casino’s wifi network.

Schaffer says the hackers were able to access a high-roller database. While that database may not contain highly sensitive information, the hackers could have sold it to a competitor to make money.

Schaffer says by 2025, analysts predict there will be 31 billion connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Those are devices that contain sensors and the ability to transfer information collected across networks.

Here are some things a home user can do to protect themselves:

  • Read the documentation on every new device connected to your network
  • Do additional research on the device online
  • Always change the default password for the device

If you are business owner, Schaffer recommends having a network assessment. He said the cybersecurity expert should evaluate all connected devices.

He says that includes HVAC controls, smart speakers, coffee machines, light bulbs, and things employees may have brought in you aren’t aware are connected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News