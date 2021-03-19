How to make reservations for St. Louis attractions during COVID

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– It’s spring break for many people and with the weather getting warmer you may be looking for some local activities. Many attractions are now requiring reservations. Here is a list of some local spots and how to sign up for entry before you arrive.

St. Louis Zoo: Reservations required for timed entry. Make a reservation for the St. Louis Zoo here.

St. Louis Science Center: Tickets are needed and have an entry time. Get a ticket for the SLSC here.

Magic House: Reservations needed to schedule your arrival time. Walk-ups are welcome for limited, same-day tickets. You can reserve tickets to the Magic House here.

St. Louis Aquarium: Advanced tickets are required. Reserve your tickets for the aquarium here.

Museum of Transportation: Self-guided tours, limited trolley rides, and use of Creation Station. Learn more about the safety measures here for the museum here.

City Museum: No daily reservations. You can buy tickets ahead of time and visit any day.

Missouri Botanical Gardens: Advanced tickets are available but not required. Plan your visit to the Botanical Gardens here.

Six Flags: You must pre-schedule your visit. Reserve your visit to Six Flags here.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News