How to make reservations for St. Louis attractions during COVID

ST. LOUIS– It’s spring break for many people and with the weather getting warmer you may be looking for some local activities. Many attractions are now requiring reservations. Here is a list of some local spots and how to sign up for entry before you arrive.

St. Louis Zoo: Reservations required for timed entry. Make a reservation for the St. Louis Zoo here.

St. Louis Science Center: Tickets are needed and have an entry time. Get a ticket for the SLSC here.

Magic House: Reservations needed to schedule your arrival time. Walk-ups are welcome for limited, same-day tickets. You can reserve tickets to the Magic House here.

St. Louis Aquarium: Advanced tickets are required. Reserve your tickets for the aquarium here.

Museum of Transportation: Self-guided tours, limited trolley rides, and use of Creation Station. Learn more about the safety measures here for the museum here.

City Museum: No daily reservations. You can buy tickets ahead of time and visit any day.

Missouri Botanical Gardens: Advanced tickets are available but not required. Plan your visit to the Botanical Gardens here.

Six Flags: You must pre-schedule your visit. Reserve your visit to Six Flags here.