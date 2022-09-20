ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday. It is a national day of action to help U.S. citizens get registered to vote.

“Over the last decade, National Voter Registration Day has stood as a testament to the broad-based,

bipartisan support for voter registration as the cornerstone of our shared democracy,” said Brian Miller,

executive director of the collaborative National Voter Registration Day effort. “As we mark the 10th

anniversary of our work to get every eligible American #VoteReady for their next trip to the polls, we’ll

continue to depend upon the same grassroots, community-based energy that’s made this civic holiday

successful year after year.”

Click here to register to vote in Missouri. Click here to register to vote in Illinois.