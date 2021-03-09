How to prepare for daylight saving time

ST. LOUIS – Now is the time to begin getting ready for daylight saving time. It’s coming up on Sunday.
We fall back and gain an extra hour of sleep in autumn. Now we spring forward and lose an hour of sleep.
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 14 at 2:00 a.m. when we set our clocks ahead an hour.
To deal with the change, it’s best to start going to sleep and waking up ten minutes earlier. About three days prior to the time change, go to bed and get up 20 minutes earlier, and the night before, get to sleep an hour early.