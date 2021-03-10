How to prepare your lawn for the spring and summer

O’FALLON, Ill. – The time of year is here to start getting your lawn and garden ready.
Joe’s Market Basket General Manager Andy Klos recommends the Scotts 4 Step Program. The program starts with a crabgrass preventer. Step 2 works on weed control. Step 3 is lawn food with two percent iron and step 4 is fall lawn food.
Klos also said now is the time to seed your lawn and put down fertilizer. He said the optimal ground temperature for grass seed is between 45 and 50 degrees.
He also recommends Preen for your garden beds to prevent weeds throughout the season.