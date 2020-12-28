How to preserve your gorgeous flower bouquets

ST. LOUIS – Did you get some beautiful flowers or plants this holiday, but now they are just dying in your house?
Teresa Rinne of The Floral Preservation Company explains how you can give them some new life and they can give you lasting memories.
Teresa Rinne of The Floral Preservation Company
