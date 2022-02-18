How to reduce your risk of falling on snow, ice

ST. LOUIS — The remains of frozen precipitation on sidewalks and parking lots can be treacherous for walking. Some emergency rooms in the St. Louis area are seeing an increase in people with injuries from falling on the ice.

Medical experts said many people see sunny skies and let their guard down, or they try to do everyday things like taking out the trash or taking the dog for a walk. Suddenly, they hit a patch of ice and slip-and-fall.

Wrist and hip fractures are the most common injuries, mostly in the elderly population. Dr. Jake Sanning, the medical director of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, advises if you must walk on snow or ice, there are some things you can do to reduce your risk of falling.

“Unfortunately, there is still ice on the ground that will probably be there another day or two, and knowing that we just had the ice storm, you want to make sure you’ve got appropriate footwear. You want to make sure you’re taking it slow, keeping your center of gravity over your feet, and taking small steps. I like to think of it as walking like a penguin to try to avoid that sudden slip and fall.”

Dr. Sanning said even what seems like a minor fall can cause injuries that send a person to a rehab or nursing facility.