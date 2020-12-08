How to remote work from Hawaii for one month

ST. LOUIS – Hawaii is hoping to lure some much-needed tourism by offering free round trips for remote workers for temporary stays.

The Aloha State is launching the residency program called “Movers and Shakas.” It allows out-of-state workers to apply for round-trip tickets to the island of Oahu. Officials say the program will be a safer way to attract visitors to the island while still bringing in business to local establishments hurt by less tourism.

The “Movers and Shakas” program will be accepting applications for its first temporary, remote worker until December 15. Others will be approved on a rolling basis. Anyone who applies to the program must be at least 18 years old and agree to live in Hawaii for 30 consecutive days.

Click here to apply.