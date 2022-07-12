ST. LOUIS – You could score a free lunch Tuesday at Subway as the restaurant celebrates major changes to its new menu and ordering system.

Subway has rebranded 12 sandwiches as part of its new “Subway Series” as the chain looks to streamline its offerings. The company is hoping to reduce wait times for customers and the new offerings are meant to be enjoyed as prepared.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, local time across the country, customers who visit select locations could get a free six-inch sandwich from the “Subway Series.” The company is planning to give away one million free subs.

Customers can pick from one of the 12 Subway Series sandwiches. Customers can still choose to customize their sandwiches with additional toppings. The 12 “Subway Series” sandwiches include:

Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw, #3 The Monster

Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss

Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic, #9 The Champ

Clubs: #10 All-American Club, #11 Subway Club, #12 Turkey Cali Club

For a closer look at Subway’s menu options, click here.