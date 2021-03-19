How to see the Easter Bunny at Mid Rivers Mall

ST. PETERS, Mo. – The coronavirus won’t stop the Easter Bunny this year! The Easter Bunny has officially hopped into the Mid Rivers Mall.

“We are excited to welcome the Easter Bunny back to the mall,” says Christine Poehling, marketing director for Mid Rivers Mall.

Families looking to take pictures with the Easter Bunny can do so now through April 3 but visits will look a bit different than normal. Everyone must wear masks before and after visits but are allowed to remove them during the photo.

While walk-up meetings with the Easter Bunny are possible, appointments are preferred.

If you can’t make it in person the mall is giving you the chance to create a festive photo with the Easter Bunny completely online. All you have to do is go to the mall’s website and upload a picture of you looking your best.

