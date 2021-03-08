How to spot International Space Station Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS, MO – The next easy to spot flyover of the International Space Station here in St. Louis will be on March 9, but you’ll have to wake up early to see it. On Tuesday, at 5:46am, the station will appear in the northwest sky and fly almost directly overhead to the southeast, taking almost seven minutes to cross the sky. Towards the end of its flight, it will go past the planets of Saturn and Jupiter. We talked about the ISS with SLSC McDonnell Planetarium Manager, Will Snyder.

For 20 years, NASA has maintained a continuous human presence in space with the International Space Station. The space station took 11 years to fully construct, a collaborative effort of 15 nations. Its current configuration measures 357 feet end to end with a mass of nearly 1 million pounds. There have been 221 spacewalks for space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades.

Learn when to spot the ISS: spotthestation.nasa.gov

