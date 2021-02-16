How to stay safe while getting warm in bitter cold temperatures

ST. LOUIS – The temperatures are bitter once again Tuesday morning and of course many people will be looking for ways to heat their home.
Maryland Heights Fire Protection District Captain Rob Daus says step one is to have the fireplace inspected annually.
Daus said the biggest problem he is seeing comes from the removal of the ashes and hot coals. He said people should wait for the ashes and coals to cool down in the fireplace before moving them and then put them into a metal container, not plastic. Then, he said to take that container and put it outside away from the house. He said not to put it in the garage, on the deck, or near the house.