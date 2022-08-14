ST. LOUIS – After a busy morning at work, many of us may struggle to keep the momentum up through the rest of the day.

However, career experts are offering some advice to help make your afternoons at work just as productive as the morning.

First, they explained that you should make sure you take a lunch break away from your desk. It may improve your performance later in the day. Also, have a plan of what you’ll eat before your lunch break arrives. That way you don’t skip it and end up hungry.

Finally, think about whether a lunch break with co-workers or a break alone will be more beneficial to you.