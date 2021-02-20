How to use your yard to help save Monarch butterflies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Monarch is one of the most recognizable butterflies in the world, its orange and black wings an instant eye-catcher. Famous for their seasonal migration, millions of monarchs travel from the United States and Canada south to California and Mexico for the winter. 

“There is actually a population East of the Rocky Mountains and a separate, distinct population West of the Rocky Mountains,” explains Chris Hartley, Science Education Coordinator at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Faust Park. “And it’s really important when we talk about conserving them to realize that the Western Population is in much worse shape than the eastern population.” 

In December, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service announced that the monarch butterfly needs to be added to the threatened and endangered species list. Over the past 20 years, scientists have noted declines in all populations, but especially the California population, which fell to fewer than 30,000 in 2019. Habitat loss is the biggest problem. 

“There’s specific patches of trees there that are slowly being lost and other factors along the whole migratory pathway like loss of whole plants, loss of milkweed, loss of nectar plants and many other things that are just causing the population to slowly dwindle away,” says Hartley. 

We want to help preserve both the western and eastern populations of Monarch butterflies and there are a lot of things that you can do in your own backyard.  

“Planting milkweed It is one of the major ones. Milkweed is the host plant for Monarchs. What I mean is it’s the only plant of all the plants in the world that a Monarch mama will lay eggs on. You can have a garden full of wonderful plant choices but if there’s no milkweed, it’s basically of little use to Monarch butterflies,” explains Hartley. 

In addition, you also need to add plants that will provide nectar for adult butterflies.
You can find those at the Butterfly House plant sale being held over two weekends in April. Adding a butterfly garden to you spring planting plans will do so much more than beautify your landscape 

“All kinds of butterflies are pollinators. They have many other ecological roles including things you may not think of. As caterpillars, many butterflies are food for baby birds. That’s an important role they play, so lots of different ways they integrate into the ecosystem,” says Hartley

Getting the monarch butterfly on the endangered species list is a great way to bring attention to the problem but helping monarchs is up to all of us. 

“Its survival depends on us planting milkweed and on, you know, planting nectar plants and not using pesticides in our yard and things like that. Really, it will never recover unless we take those individual actions, no matter what federal status is given.” 

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

FOX 2 St. Louis Weather Links:

Popular

Latest News

More News