How to watch NFL football on Thanksgiving

Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell walks by the Thanksgiving logo painted on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

For many of us, the two go hand in hand. Thanksgiving and football. From backyard two-hand touch, or just sitting on a couch, before, during or after you’ve had your turkey. Here’s where and when you can get your football fill on Thursday.

12:30pm ET on FOX: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions. The winless (0-9-1) Lions hope they can use some holiday motivation to get into the win column against NFC North rival Chicago (3-7), who will start backup quarterback Andy Dalton in place of injured rookie Justin Fields.

4:30pm ET on CBS: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys: The 5-5 Raiders come to Dallas to face the Cowboys (7-3) in a matchup between two teams trying to get past tough losses this past Sunday. The Raiders are coming off a loss against Cincinnati, while the Cowboys came to Kansas City and lost to the Chiefs. The Raiders are trying to mount a second-half push to the playoffs while Dallas is the only NFC East team above .500.

8:20pm ET on NBC: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints: The nightcap also features two teams coming off a loss as the 6-4 Bills, now in second place in the AFC East, travel to New Orleans to face a Saints team on a three-game losing streak that has them 2 games behind Tampa Bay for first in the NFC South.

If college football is your thing, there are two options on the menu:

Fresno State at San Jose State (3:30pm ET on FS1)

Ole Miss at Mississippi State (7:30pm ET on ESPN)