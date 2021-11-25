How to watch NFL football on Thanksgiving

For many of us, the two go hand in hand. Thanksgiving and football. From backyard two-hand touch, or just sitting on a couch, before, during or after you’ve had your turkey. Here’s where and when you can get your football fill on Thursday.
12:30pm ET on FOX: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions. The winless (0-9-1) Lions hope they can use some holiday motivation to get into the win column against NFC North rival Chicago (3-7), who will start backup quarterback Andy Dalton in place of injured rookie Justin Fields.
4:30pm ET on CBS: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys: The 5-5 Raiders come to Dallas to face the Cowboys (7-3) in a matchup between two teams trying to get past tough losses this past Sunday. The Raiders are coming off a loss against Cincinnati, while the Cowboys came to Kansas City and lost to the Chiefs. The Raiders are trying to mount a second-half push to the playoffs while Dallas is the only NFC East team above .500.
8:20pm ET on NBC: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints: The nightcap also features two teams coming off a loss as the 6-4 Bills, now in second place in the AFC East, travel to New Orleans to face a Saints team on a three-game losing streak that has them 2 games behind Tampa Bay for first in the NFC South.
If college football is your thing, there are two options on the menu:
- Fresno State at San Jose State (3:30pm ET on FS1)
- Ole Miss at Mississippi State (7:30pm ET on ESPN)