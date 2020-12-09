How to win free Schlafly beer for a year

ST. LOUIS – Schlafly Beer is giving fans a chance to win free beer for a year during December.

To enter the contest, all you have to do is purchase a curbside order from Schlafly Bottleworks at 7260 Southwest Avenue, Schlafly Tap Room at 2100 Locust Street, or Schlafly Bankside 920 S Main Street during the month of December.

Once customers make a curbside purchase, they are automatically entered to win.

The company says the winner will be selected in the new year, and they will receive a personalized keyring with tabs for each month in 2021 that are redeemable for a free case of beer.