How you can help Missouri’s bee population this spring

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation asks Missourians to “bee-friend” some of the 450 species of native bees to the state this spring and summer.

Most of the Missouri bee population emerges in the spring as adults and begin pollinating and building nests. There are several ways Missourians can assist in making sure there is a healthy bee population.

Missourians can support the bee population be having flowers in their yards.

“Provide native companion plants, and especially those with colorful blossoms, because color attracts bees,” MDC Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank said.

When it comes to mowing your lawn, mowing less frequently or moving your lawn mower blade up can be helpful to the bee population.

Even those that live in urban areas can help with the bees.

“Offer bees native flowers in a planting box or pot,” Shank said. “Getting involved in a community garden or helping plant at a nearby park is great, too.”

Bee houses are also available on the market, but nesting sites aren’t the true need. The MDC said, “many of the commercially available bee hotels contain the wrong length of tubes or wrong diameter for Missouri’s bees.”

The MDC suggests people build their own.

Click here to learn more.