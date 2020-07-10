How you can see Comet NEOWISE over St. Louis again, and again

HIGHLAND Il. – This was the view of the NEOWISE comet at around 4:30 am from Highland, Illinois. You could definitely see the comet in the predawn northeast sky just above the horizon.

It was visible until just before 5:00 am. The best views were northeast of downtown St. Louis and away from the city lights.

Comet NEOWISE is expected to be at its brightest and easiest to see in mid-July, though it is already surpassing expectations for its naked-eye brightness. However, comets are known to fizzle out at any moment.

According to NASA’s Eddie Irizarry, it should remain visible just before and around the time of first light until July 11. The comet will then dip below the horizon as it transitions from being an early riser to an evening sensation.

Starting around July 12 you will be able to see the comet in the evening as well, Lecky Hepburn tells Scientific American. About an hour after sunset, it will appear near the northwestern horizon. As the month progresses, it will rise higher in the sky, moving from the constellation Lynx toward the Big Dipper.

Comet NEOWISE is expected to be closest to the Earth on July 23, so if it remains bright, during that week will be the best time to see it. That will also be during a new moon when the sky will be dark and when the comet will be visible before midnight, according to Forbes.

Comet NEOWISE was first discovered on March 27 by NASA’s Near-Earth Objects Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) space telescope.

The newly discovered Comet NEOWISE — also called C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) — survived its closest encounter with the sun July 3 without breaking up and has become visible in the Northern Hemisphere.

Did you see the comet? Share your pictures here: