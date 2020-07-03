Huey’s murder investigation reveals it was a drive-by shooting

ST. LOUIS – The investigation into Kinloch native and popular St. Louis rapper Huey’s death has determined that suspects drove in their car and opened fire on the group of people in and around the front yard of a home in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Huey, whose real name is Lawrence Franks Jr. was shot and killed on Thursday, June 25 just before 11:00 p.m.

Police said a 21-year-old man was also shot and is still in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He made it to the Ferguson Police Department after the incident and was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators said there were as many as 10 people near the scene when the shooting happened.

Police said they still don’t have a viable description of the suspects or the vehicle.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000 or to remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477)