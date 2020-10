FREEBURG, Ill.- An emotional day for residents of the Freeburg Care Center and their families. COVID-19 has kept them separated for months, until now.

The center set up a hug booth so residents and families could be reunited in a safe way.

There are 95 residents at the facility and none them contracted COVID.

Tammy Pruett, the activities director, said it was a huge success and there were lots of happy tears from everyone involved.