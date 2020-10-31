Huge number of voters turnout at satellite locations to cast absentee ballots

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Elections officials say the number of absentee ballots cast in the 2020 heated presidential election will surpass that of 2016. Thousands lined up today and various satellite locations and at election headquarters to cast in person absentee ballots.

St Louis County had 4 such satellite centers. Officials say at times there were 200 people standing in line. Election officials told Elliott Davis there were 161,000 absentee ballots requested to vote by mail. Another 64,000 opted to vote absentee in person.

St Louis City also had 4 satellite locations, but in St Charles County there was only voting at Election Board headquarters because of manpower considerations. Folks will be able to vote absentee tomorrow and Monday.



Elections officials say if the number of absentee ballots is any indication the turnout in this years election county be between 75 and 85 percent in our area.