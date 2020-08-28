Human remains found along the highway in Trenton, Illinois

A Maryland couple was found dead in their hotel room in the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

CENTRALIA, IL – Officers found the body of a woman next to a highway on-ramp near Trenton, Illinois Friday. The human remains were in an “advanced state of decomposition” in the ditch along Illinois Route 160 near US Route 50.

Illinois State Police are asking the public to help identify the body. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, August 30, 2020. They say that there is no more information to share at this time.

Do you have a tip for police? Call them at (217)-342-7879 or email William.Sandusky@illinois.gov.