Humane Society of Missouri donates over 120,000 pounds of pet supplies to owners in need

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri received a $21,500 grant to help better support St. Louis pet owners during the pandemic.

The money was given to the organization from PetSmart Charities through its Preserving Families COVID Relief Grant.

 said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “This funding allows us to extend our reach and help as many animals as we can by stocking local food pantries with pet food and supplies thanks to an incredibly generous donation from Purina.”

Purina has also been donating to HSMO during the pandemic and their help along with the grant from PetSmart Charities has made it possible for them to distribute more than 123,215 pounds of pet food and kitty litter to the St. Louis community over the last nine months.

To help support local pet owners who’ve been impacted by COVID-19 call HSMO at 314-951-1542 or visit the HSMO website at hsmo.org/donate.

