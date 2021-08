ST. LOUIS – The weekend was perfect! Now, we’ll see the humidity slowly move back in.

High temperatures Monday will still be comfortable, climbing to the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy and lows in the mid-to-upper-60s overnight.

It will be warmer and a bit more humid Tuesday with highs in the upper-80s.

The 90s return Wednesday and rain chances increase for the second half of the workweek.