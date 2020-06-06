Hundreds attend march started by teachers in Kirkwood School District

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – More than 1,000 have people poured into the streets in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood to promote unity and fight against systemic racism.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Saturday’s march, organized by Kirkwood School District teachers who call themselves the “Kirkwood Teachers of Color,” was the latest in the area following George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

The walk began with some remaining silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Photos taken by Fox 2 viewer Elizabeth Donielle