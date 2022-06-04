EARTH CITY, Mo. – Hundreds of children from the St. Louis area joined former St. Louis Rams wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce for a free football clinic Saturday.

The Isaac Bruce Foundation football clinic returned to the former Rams Park. More than 8,000 kids have participated in Bruce’s football clinics since 2007.

The event provides children the opportunity to work on their football skills, sportsmanship, and teamwork skills, while building self-esteem both on and off the football field. Children received a free T-shirt and also had the chance to meet Bruce.

A fan favorite and Super Bowl XXXIV champion with the St. Louis Rams, Bruce launched the Isaac Bruce Foundation in 2006 near the end of his NFL career. The foundation focuses on health, wellness, nutrition, fitness, and education. Through the foundation, Bruce reaches out to youth and teaches them at an early age the importance of a healthy lifestyle with a focus on education.

“It’s been a ball having it in St. Louis,’ said Bruce. “Parents have an opportunity to bring their children out and learn football skills, life skills, family skills. We do all of that through football. They enjoy it every year.”

The Hall of Fame wide receiver finished with more than 15,000 receiving yards, 1,000 receptions, and 91 touchdowns during his 14 seasons with the Rams franchise and two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Bruce retired as No. 2 all-time on the NFL Receiving Yards list and No. 5 on the NFL Receptions list. His uniform No. 80 was retired by the Rams in 2010. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.