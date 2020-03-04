Hundreds of Alzheimer’s Advocates travel to Jefferson City for Memory Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is making its annual Memory Day trip to Missouri State Capitol Wednesday.

Nearly 120 advocates from across the state, including 75+ from the St. Louis area, will travel to Jefferson City to meet with elected officials.

The advocates will urge legislators to fund Alzheimer's grants that provide respite assistance to Missouri families and reinstate the Alzheimer`s State Task Force.

For more information about the disease, family support or research, visit www.alz.org or call their 24/7 Helpline at 1800.272.3900.

