State troopers block protesters from entering I-70 in St Charles

News

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – At least a hundred people marched through the streets of St. Charles on Saturday in memory of Breonna Taylor.

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police during a raid in March. On June 5, Breonna Taylor would have been 27 years old.

At one point protesters marched tried to march onto Interstate 70 at 94 but were met by state troopers, and officers blocking them from the highway with riot gear. As of 5:54 p.m., the moment did not lead to a confrontation, and protesters later returned to the street.

Protesters could be seen standing in solidarty.

This is the seventh consecutive day of protests against police brutality and racism. Saturday’s protest was organized by the group ExpectUs, they have organized several rallies throughout the St. Louis area since last Saturday.

The group was behind Thursday’s peaceful march in Brentwood. ExpectUS has said its goal is to conduct disruptive protests that are not violent.

