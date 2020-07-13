Hundreds of St. Louis Public School teachers disagree with district’s reopening plan

ST LOUIS – Hundreds of St. Louis Public School district (SLPS) teachers who disagree with the district’s reopening plan participated in a sit-in Monday afternoon in front of the district’s main office.

The teachers say they are not comfortable with in-person learning and believe it would risk the lives of students, staff and parents. Teachers want online learning to be the only option.

The educators wore masks while social distancing during the two-hour protest.

In late April, the Saint Louis Public School district established a Restart School Committee of stakeholders that included parents/guardians, community partners, administrators and teachers.

The committee established 10 guiding principles for its work. Their first principle is a commitment to ensuring the highest levels of health and safety for all.

Tuesday evening SLPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams will present the committee’s recommendations to the Board of Education. Then they will provide a period of time for public comment and anticipate delivering a final plan on July 20. Any plan that is adopted by the district will be vetted and approved by the City of St. Louis Department of Health.

The district said the Restart School Plan follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments.

SLPS meets weekly with the Director of the City of St. Louis Department of Health Dr. Fred Echols and said they are following the DOH’s guidelines and requirements for welcoming staff and students back to school.