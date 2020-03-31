Hunting and fishing canceled on Illinois state-owned or operated sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Hunting and fishing on Illinois state-managed or state-owned sites has been canceled while they are closed during the pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said in a statement posted to their website that the decision was difficult but the right one. There have been large crowds showing up at state-owned parks across the U.S.

Sate parks closed on March 15 to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is working with Governor Pritzker to determine when they can reopen.

This letter was posted by the IDNR for sportsmen and women: